EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Gosar On His Home Quarantine, And Whether The ‘Wuhan Virus’ Is Racist

Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona quarantined himself after coming into contact with the CPAC coronavirus patient. He also provoked a media firestorm over a tweet where he said, “I’d rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does.”

The Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill spoke with Gosar by phone on his home quarantine, the Wuhan Virus, and the virtues of a glorious death in battle. Listen to the whole interview below.

WATCH:

