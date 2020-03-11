Jenna Dewan And Steve Kazee Share Life-Changing News

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee shared the exciting life-changing news that they have welcomed the arrival of their baby boy.

In a sweet post on Instagram, the 39-year-old actress is shown cradling her newborn baby as she announced the arrival of her son, Callum Michael Rebel Kazee. The post was noted by CNN in a piece published Wednesday.

She captioned her post, "And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond Welcome to the world you little angel! Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenna Dewan (@jennadewan) on Mar 10, 2020 at 11:28am PDT

Soon after, the "Legends" actor shared another picture on his social media account of his little boy's hand.

“In an instant our universe burst wide open and nothing would ever be the same,” Steve captioned the sweet black-and-white photos. “Welcome to earth star child. Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve Kazee (@stevekazee) on Mar 10, 2020 at 11:28am PDT

It all comes following news in February that the couple were engaged after news surfaced last year that Dewan was expecting with her boyfriend, actor Kazee.

As previously reported, last November Dewan and ex-Channing Tatum’s divorce became official a year and a half after sharing the news that they were separating after nearly nine years of marriage.

The celebrity duo announced in April 2018 that Tatum and the actress were separating after tying the knot in an outdoor ceremony surrounded by family and friends in 2009. The two share a young daughter, Everly.

Congratulations!