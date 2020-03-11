Jon Gruden Shoots Down Tom Brady Speculation, Says The Raiders Love Derek Carr

Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden doesn’t want to talk about Tom Brady.

There’s been some serious speculation the Raiders could be interested in Brady if he leaves the Patriots, and that’d mean they’d have to get rid of starting quarterback Derek Carr. However, don’t get your hopes up. It sounds like Carr will be sticking with the Raiders. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram Never changed. A post shared by Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) on Mar 6, 2020 at 11:43am PST

Gruden told the Las Vegas Review-Journal the following about Brady and the team’s love for Carr:

You’re killing me, man. We love our quarterback. Our quarterback’s a really good player, Derek Carr. I want to reiterate that to everybody here in Vegas. We’ve got a good, young quarterback, and the film, the statistics and analytics prove it.

I understand what Jon Gruden is doing here, and it should be obvious to everybody. The Raiders have Carr right now, and they have to project confidence.

Now, they could in theory get Brady down the road, but Carr is going to be the guy as of today. That means they have to support him 100%.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) on Feb 22, 2020 at 9:30am PST

Having said all of that, let’s not pretend for a second like the Raiders wouldn’t dump Carr in a heartbeat for the six-time Super Bowl champion if he left the Patriots.

Carr isn’t anywhere near as talented as Brady, he’s not as experienced and he’s just not even close to being in the same class.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) on Dec 22, 2019 at 5:28pm PST

While I don’t have anything against Carr, let’s not pretend like he’s even in the same conversation as Brady.

If the Raiders can get the NFL legend, that’s what they’ll do. Until then, Carr is running the show.