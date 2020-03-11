Katie Holmes Opens Up About Life After Tom Cruise Divorce And Viral Cashmere Bra Moment

Katie Holmes opened up about life after her divorce from Tom Cruise and admitted that was a really “intense” time” in her life with all the attention.

“That time was intense,” the 41-year-old actress shared in the cover story for InStyle magazine in a piece published Wednesday. “It was a lot of attention, and I had a little child on top of it. We had some funny moments out and about in public.” (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

“So many people I didn’t know became my friends and helped us out, and that’s what I love about the city,” she added. ” There was one incredible moment when I think I actually cried. Suri was 6 or 7, and she was spending the night at a friend’s house while I was seeing the ballet at Lincoln Center.”

Holmes continued, “At 10 o’clock I got a call: ‘Mommy, can you come get me?’ I got a cab and went down to Battery Park to pick her up. She was exhausted. She fell asleep on the way home, and when we pulled up to our building, the cab driver opened the door and helped me not wake her. He helped carry her to the building. He was so kind.”

Later, the “Batman Begins” star talked about dealing with media attention in her 20’s versus now in her 40’s.

“Obviously, as a public person, I’ve gotten a lot of attention at different periods in my life,” the “Dawson’s Creek” star shared. “And when you have a lot of attention, sometimes you don’t want to leave the house because it’s just too much. You can get consumed by what people think, but suddenly you just decide to do things on your own terms. I feel like I’m finally figuring that out. I’m getting the projects I want made and just relaxing a little. I’ve been around for a long time, and I’m still here! I can’t believe it.”

At one point in the interview, Holmes also talked about that viral moment of her hailing a cab showing off her cashmere bra and cardigan look and said it’s been a “really exciting time.”

“I have been in this business for quite some time,” Katie admitted. “We both know you have ups and downs. It’s been a really exciting time because of the cashmere bra. No, it’s really because my movie [Rare Objects, a story of female friendship] is coming together.”

“Suri is 14, so we’ve gotten through the sort of girlie stage,” she added. “I feel like I can be more creative and have more time, have my voice. It’s sort of, like, just put your stuff out there and be yourself. It takes a while to be comfortable, though.”

Katie and Cruise started dating in 2005 and would eventually tie the knot in 2006. That same year she gave birth to their daughter Suri. The couple then divorced in 2012.