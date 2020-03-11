REPORT: $13.3 Billion Expected In Corporate Losses During March Madness Because Of Inactivity

Corporate America is expected to take a huge hit during March Madness.

According to a study from WalletHub, corporate losses are expected to be in the range of $13.3 billion due to inactivity during the games. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

On top of the expected losses, 56% of millennials are willing to miss deadlines to watch the college basketball matchups.

As for the Final Four games in Atlanta, the economic impact on the city is expected to exceed $100 million over a few days.

Of course, that will only happen if fans are allowed to attend, which seems up in the air thanks to the coronavirus.

If fans are allowed to attend, then the money is going to be raining down.

While losing billions of dollars in corporate America might not be great, it’s something I’m willing to live with.

After all, this is March Madness. If we’re not willing to lose billions of dollars in corporate America because of college basketball, then what is this all about?

We didn’t go to the moon so that we couldn’t enjoy the games.

Luckily for me, watching the games is literally my job. Some might call it a dream. I call it reality. So, just know that when I’m crushing beers and watching March Madness that I’m not doing it out of joy.

I’m doing it out of necessity. I’m doing it for all of you out there! Does that make me a hero? I’ll let history decide, but I just know I’m excited for the games to start.