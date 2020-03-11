NCAA Says March Madness Coronavirus Decision Will Be Made In The ‘Coming Days’

It sounds like the NCAA might be changing its tune on the coronavirus.

As of Sunday, the stance of the NCAA was that the games would go forward as planned, and there was no indication that things would change.

However, the governing body of college athletics released a statement late Wednesday that the NCAA “continues to assess” the impact of coronavirus and decisions will be made “in the coming days.” You can read the full statement below.

Statement on COVID-19 and NCAA championship events: https://t.co/KAphcvmwjz pic.twitter.com/6a9Yuu0rcQ — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) March 10, 2020

Now, is this a reason to overreact and panic? No, but it’s certainly a change of pace from what we had as of Sunday.

Just a few days ago, it sounded like there was next to no chance anything would change. The NCAA was projecting a ton of confidence to the fans.

“At this time, we are definitively planning on running the tournament at all 14 sites with fans, from the First Four in Dayton through the Final Four in Atlanta.” Sr. Vice President of NCAA Basketball Dan Gavitt discusses the NCAA’s plans in regards to the coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/17h6j9QvGM — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 8, 2020

Now, we’re a few days out from selection Sunday, and they’re talking about assessing the situation and decisions being made in the “coming days.”

I’m not a genius, but it would seem like the NCAA is readying fans to be disappointed as fears about coronavirus continue to spread.

NCAA statement on COVID-19 and sporting events: https://t.co/xmf1bwb8eT pic.twitter.com/9vBfBEg23h — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) March 10, 2020

Let’s hope I’m wrong, but I think there’s a good chance something we don’t like happens before March Madness tips off.