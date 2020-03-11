Nebraska Football Players Noah Vedral And Brant Banks Join Basketball Team For The B1G Tournament

Nebraska is adding two football players to the basketball roster for the Big 10 tournament.

The Cornhuskers will play Indiana in the opening round of the tournament Wednesday night, and Brant Banks and Noah Vedral will be in uniform for Fred Hoiberg, according to Saturday Tradition.

Vedral is a quarterback on the football team and Banks is an offensive lineman.

Guess which basketball game just became required viewing? While Nebraska might be a trash basketball program, Hoiberg suiting up football players is such an awesome move.

The Cornhuskers are by far and away the worst team in the Big 10, and this is pretty much Hoiberg signaling that he just doesn’t care about this season anymore.

Imagine any other team in the conference doing this. You just can’t. There’s no chance in hell Paul Chryst would let Wisconsin football players just join the basketball squad for March Madness.

Yet, Nebraska is out here just swinging for the fence. I kind of love it.

You can catch the game Wednesday night on BTN at roughly 8:25 EST. It sounds like it’ll be a fun one!