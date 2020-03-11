NFL Says Las Vegas Draft Plans Won’t Change Because Of The Coronavirus

The NFL won’t make major draft changes as of right now because of the coronavirus.

The draft will get underway in Vegas starting April 23 and will go for a few days as tons of fans flood the area for the event.

Despite many people unnecessarily overreacting to the virus, the NFL isn’t pulling the plug on the draft. The league told KSNV in Vegas that their “plans remain in place.”

The league also added that they’re in “contact with the World Health Organization, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the NFL-NFLPA’s medical experts at the Duke Infection Control Outreach Network.”

The NFL should be applauded for this move. While I don’t encourage people doing unnecessary things to risk getting sick, people also need to relax.

March Madness seems to be hanging by a thread, and that really doesn’t seem necessary. Meanwhile, the NFL appears intent on holding the draft as planned.

Somebody has to lead the way on ending this hysteria. It appears like the NFL will carry that banner.

Hopefully, nothing changes before April 23. I’ve had just about enough of this nonsense, and the coronavirus has already done enough damage to sports.