Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Bans Fans At March Madness Games Because Of Coronavirus

Fans will be banned from March Madness games in Ohio because of coronavirus.

According to Adam Kilgore, Governor Mike DeWine has banned fans from attending games at the event in the state. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Games are currently scheduled to be held in Dayton and Cleveland.

The governor of Ohio further clarified: The state will issue an order that NCAA tournament games in Ohio, which included the First Four in Dayton, will be played without spectators. — Adam Kilgore (@AdamKilgoreWP) March 11, 2020

It’s officially time to panic. It’s officially time to go wild and panic. I drew a line in the sand and we’ve crossed it.

Why is this happening? Why did coronavirus have to blow up in March and why do fans have to be banned? Seriously, why?

This is honestly outrageous. I feel so bad for the people who bought tickets, the players, their parents and everybody who loves March Madness.

If you’re not upset about this, then you’re not paying attention. March Madness is being stolen from us, and I won’t sit here and pretend it’s okay.

I understand public safety, but this situation is being blown way out of proportion. Let us know in the comments if you agree with fans being banned.

Personally, I think it’s insanely stupid.

P.S.: Get those aircraft carriers back and ready for games ASAP.