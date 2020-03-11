Report: Russian Pranksters Reportedly Hoaxed Prince Harry — He Says Trump Has ‘Blood On His Hands’

Two Russian pranksters posing as Greta Thunberg and her father reportedly fooled Britain’s Prince Harry into having a candid conversation that included scathing criticism of President Donald Trump.

Harry also went into detail about being on the outs with the Royal Family since he and wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have decided to go their own way, according to The Sun, which identified the hoaxers as Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov — known as Vovan and Lexus.

A lot of the conversation pertains to the alleged climate change crisis and Harry singles out Trump for pushing coal “so big in America” and as a result, “he has blood on his hands.” (RELATED: Donald Trump Weighs In On Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Decision To ‘Step Back’)

The prince says Trump and other unnamed “presidents are driving completely the wrong agenda.”

”People are dying every single month by some form of natural disaster that has been created by this huge change in our climate. We have to almost physically shake these people: not only are they stealing from your future … they are directly responsible for actually killing people,” Harry says to “Greta.”

The Duke of Sussex is frank about his desire to separate from the Royals.

“And this decision certainly wasn’t the easy one but it was the right decision for our family, the right decision to be able to protect my son.

“And I think there’s a hell of a lot of people around the world that can identify and respect us for putting our family first,” he says, adding that it has been “tricky” to “start a new life.” Harry calls that new life “much better” than life in the Royal fishbowl. (RELATED: Queen II Responds To Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Decision With Message Of Support)

He suggests that “Greta’s” work on behalf of climate change activism will inevitably yield the results she hopes for.

“If Donald Trump can become the president of America then anything’s possible, right?”

After leaving Buckingham Palace, the duke and duchess took of residence on Vancouver Island, off the coast of the Canadian province of British Columbia. The Queen has reportedly told Harry that he is always welcome back as a member of the Royal Family.