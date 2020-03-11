Can Purdue Make March Madness? It Looks Like There Could Be A Path

Purdue might have a better shot at making March Madness than people realize.
Entering the Big 10 tournament, the Boilermakers are 16-15 and will play the Buckeyes tomorrow. Right now, ESPN has them as the next four out.
There’s no question that if the tournament started today, Purdue wouldn’t be playing in it. However, I think there’s a very good chance they could get in with a couple wins.
If they beat Ohio State tomorrow, they’ll play Michigan State next. Wins over both of them would push them to 18-15.
Let’s assume there’s where the magic ends and they lose in the B1G semi-finals. That means they’d 18-16 going into Selection Sunday, and they’d only have one bad loss (Nebraska).
On top of that, they’d have wins over Iowa (twice), Indiana (twice), Wisconsin, Michigan State, Minnesota and UVA.
I think with one bad loss, 18 total wins and a bunch of great wins, I find it hard to believe Purdue would be shut out.
A lot of things can happen, but I think the Boilermakers are in with two wins. We’ll see what happens, but there’s certainly a chance.