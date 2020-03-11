REPORT: Movie Theaters In America Will Likely Remain Open Amid Coronavirus Fears

There apparently aren’t plans for mass closures of movie theaters in America as the coronavirus spreads.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, movie theaters across the country will likely remain open as fears about the coronavirus escalate.

Movie theaters in China have been shut down on a mass scale.

This is good news for Hollywood and fans of movies. China has pretty much banned people from movies, and it’s resulted in a decent chunk of the industry taking a hit.

If they closed down the theaters in America, then Hollywood would be absolutely cooked. There’s no way you can make money if you can’t have audiences in the USA and China.

It’s just not going to happen.

Hopefully, the NCAA takes a look at Hollywood keeping theaters open and decides to do the same with March Madness.

There is no reason to overreact to the coronavirus, despite the fact that’s exactly what people are doing in spades.

Take the necessary steps to protect yourself, stay in if you’re sick and most people will be just fine. The last thing we need is people freaking out for no reason.

Relax, folks, and go see some movies if you want!