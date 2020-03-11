REPORT: Titans Negotiating New Deal With Quarterback Ryan Tannehill

The Tennessee Titans are reportedly in the process of negotiating a new deal with quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Titans are currently trying to get a new deal in place with Tannehill, and they’re “focused on retaining their own players” amid the Tom Brady rumors. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the full report below.

From @NFLTotalAccess: While the world waits (for the CBA, for Tom Brady), the #Titans remain focused on QB Ryan Tannehill and trying to keep him long-term. pic.twitter.com/cnr1hoMxeT — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2020

This is a very smart move for the Titans. It’s a very smart move that has to be done. I know there’s been chatter about Tom Brady going to Tennessee, but the Titans can’t bank on that.

Ryan Tannehill injected the team with life last season after taking over for Marcus Mariota. The entire offense played differently under him.

I know people wrote him off after he left Miami, but he had a hell of a comeback after leading the Titans to the AFC title game.

Now, it’s time for him to get paid, and Tennessee simply can’t afford to let him leave.

Should they pay him an insane amount of money? No, but Tannehill should be given enough to hang around for at least a couple seasons.

There’s no better option on the table right now, and there’s no guarantee Brady even leaves the Pats. Get Tannehill locked up.