Watch Russell Wilson’s 2019 Season Highlights

The NFL recently dropped the season highlights of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, and they’re great.

As you all know, I’m a huge fan of Russell Wilson. I think he’s one of the best NFL players to ever pick up a football, he’s won a Super Bowl and he’s a Wisconsin man. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He’s also been a dominating force in the NFL since entering the league with Seattle, and things weren’t any different this past season.

He pretty much had to carry the Seahawks all by himself. Watch the awesome highlights below.

Season 8 in the books. And @DangeRussWilson still made plays like THIS. pic.twitter.com/vu1zLrHRGt — NFL (@NFL) March 8, 2020

I don’t trust people who don’t like Russell Wilson. I’m not saying you have to love the Seahawks. I’m not saying that all.

I’m saying that Russell Wilson is a phenomenal quarterback, and he’s an even better person. We could all learn a thing or two from the way he prepares to dominate and win.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on Jan 5, 2020 at 5:11pm PST

Hopefully, Wilson continue to dominate for years to come. It’s a ton of fun to watch him play on the gridiron, and the NFL could use more people like him.