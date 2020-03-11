Sanders Admits He’s Losing Debate Over Electability, But Won’t Drop Out

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders conceded that Vice President Joe Biden is winning the debate over electability Wednesday, but did not drop out of the race.
The announcement comes after a dismal performance for Sanders in Tuesday night’s primary states, where Biden won at least four out of the six states. At publishing time, the only state Sanders won was North Dakota, which counted for the fewest number of delegates of any of the states.
‘On Sunday I very much look forward to the debate with my friend Joe Biden,” Sanders said. (RELATED: Sanders Can’t Answer When Asked How All His Socialist Proposals Are ‘Going To Be Paid For)
NEW: Bernie Sanders: “While our campaign has won the ideological debate, we are losing the debate over electability.” https://t.co/sccYS5ukEZ pic.twitter.com/Bgni9giDhV
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) March 11, 2020
Sanders enjoyed front-runner status over the past three months, but his lead collapsed after Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg dropped out of the race, allowing more moderate democrats to consolidate around Biden.
Biden surged back into the lead on Super Tuesday, and cemented that lead last night.