Senate Staffer Reportedly Has Coronavirus

A staffer in Democratic Washington Sen. Maria Cantwell’s D.C. office reportedly tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the senator announced Wednesday evening.

This is the first known incident of a staffer getting the virus after numerous politicians have decided to self-quarantine. The staffer was isolated as soon as symptoms began to show and Cantwell will close her Washington, D.C. office for the rest of the week for cleaning, The Hill reported.

“The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 has had no known contact with the senator or other members of Congress. The senator is requesting that testing be done on any other staffers who have been in contact with the individual and show symptoms,” the notice said according to The Hill.

INBOX: A staff member in Senator Maria Cantwell’s Washington, D.C. office has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual has been in isolation since starting to have symptoms. — Jordain Carney (@jordainc) March 12, 2020

This news comes on the same evening as the news that the famous Hollywood couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson both tested positive for the virus. NBA player Rudy Gobert also tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the NBA announced Wednesday. The NBA suspended the season following the news.

Over 1,200 people in America have been confirmed to have the coronavirus as of Wednesday, and the country has seen at least 37 patients die from the virus, the New York Times reported. At least five members of Congress decided to self-quarantine prior to the Senate staffer testing positive for the virus. (RELATED: Ted Cruz Gifted Case Of Corona During Coronavirus Quarantine)