Tennessee Football Player Brandon Davis Gets Shot In Knoxville Bar

Tennessee football player Brandon Davis was shot this past weekend.

According to KnoxNews.com, Davis was shot in the leg at Uptown Bar & Grille in Knoxville early Saturday. He was taken to a hospital and treated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandon Davis (@_thebrandondavis) on Mar 10, 2020 at 10:25am PDT

The details surrounding the shootings are where things get interesting. Police found no weapon, bullet casings, blood and nobody apparently heard a gun discharge.

On top of that, Davis told authorities he didn’t know who shot him or why. One officer reportedly overheard people saying he shot himself.

David denied the claim on Twitter.

Thank you ! I got shot! not by myself so lame https://t.co/tOSgxIlEE5 — Brandon Davis (@_BDav29) March 9, 2020

I didn’t shot myself lol how ppl so dumb like I never touched a gun in my life https://t.co/hcXK6X3dms — Brandon Davis (@_BDav29) March 9, 2020

Obviously, first and foremost, we’re all happy the leg gunshot wound wasn’t a serious injury. No matter what happens outside of that, we don’t ever want anything bad happen to anybody.

Having said that, I’m not sure how you have a gunshot, no witnesses, no blood, no shell casing and no idea how it happened.

That would seem to cause some serious issues. Somebody had to pull the trigger. Where is the evidence?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandon Davis (@_thebrandondavis) on Feb 21, 2020 at 6:04am PST

We’ll have to see what the police end up finding out, but this is just a bizarre situation for the Tennessee football program. Again, we’re happy he’s going to be okay.

That’s the most important thing, but there’s just so many things that don’t add up here.