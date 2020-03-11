Tom Hanks And Wife Rita Wilson Say They’ve Tested ‘Positive’ For Coronavirus

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson announced Wednesday that they both have tested “positive” for the coronavirus while in Australia for pre-production on an Elvis Presley film.

“Hello, folks,” the 63-year-old actor tweeted in a lengthy message to his millions of followers about coronavirus. The post was noted by Deadline magazine. “Rita [Wilson] and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches.” (RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)

“Rita had some chills that came and went,” he added. “Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”(RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

Hanks continued, “Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?”(RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

The legendary actor then promised to keep the “world” and fans posted and updated, before he wrote, “Take care of yourselves! – Tom Hanks.”

Warner Bros, who is producing the Presley film, has since issued a statement about a “company member” from its feature film testing positive for COVID-19.

“We have been made aware that a company member from our Elvis feature film, which is currently in pre-production in The Gold Coast, Australia, has tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus),” the statement read.

“We are working closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the individual,” the statement added. “The health and safety of our company members is always our top priority, and we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world. The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 is currently receiving treatment.”