Trump Administration Could Delay April 15 Tax Filing Deadline Over Coronavirus, Will Implement Coronavirus Stimulus Plans In Next 24 Hours

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told reporters Wednesday that the White House will move on certain aspects of President Donald Trump’s coronavirus stimulus package within the next 24 hours.

Mnuchin added that an additional measure the Treasury will put on Trump’s desk is delaying the April 15 income tax-filing deadline for individuals and small businesses. (RELATED: What Will Trump’s Coronavirus Stimulus Actually Look Like? Will Democrats Fight It?)

“For small- and medium-sized businesses and hard-working individuals we are going to recommend to the president that we allow the delay,” he stated, adding that the move would inject roughly $200 billion into the economy. He clarified that this would be available for all Americans, not just the extremely wealthy, and that there would be no interest or penalties.

Vice President Mike Pence announced Tuesday that, in efforts to ease the coronavirus’ economic burden on Americans, private insurers would waive all copays for coronavirus testing and expand coverage benefits for coronavirus-related treatment.

Trump, Mnuchin, and National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow met with lawmakers on Capitol Hill to discuss possible options to mitigate the economic fallout from the coronavirus. The group reportedly discussed a potential payroll tax cut and bailouts for industries impacted by coronavirus.

Mnuchin also separately met Tuesday with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to discuss the stimulus plan. Pelosi previously criticized reported details of the White House’s potential stimulus, claiming that she would not sign off on the plan unless it provided wage protections for hourly workers and paid family leave. He told reporters it was a productive meeting and pointed to previous budget deals the pair had negotiated.

The White House will host Wall Street executives Wednesday to discuss the markets’ rapid shifts surrounding the coronavirus effort and an ongoing Saudi Arabia-Russia oil war.