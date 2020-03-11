Groom Enters Wedding To The Chicago Bulls Theme Song In Incredible Video

One man pulled off one of the most epic wedding entrances we’ve ever seen.

In a Twitter video shared by Barstool Chicago, the groom entered the wedding in a warmup jumpsuit as the famous Chicago Bulls entrance song played. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Upon getting to the altar, he ripped it off to reveal his tuxedo. There’s little question about whether or not this will be one of the coolest things you see all day.

It 100% will be. Give it a watch below.

Is this the greatest wedding entrance ever or is this the greatest wedding entrance ever? @RedLineRadio (ig:szeller32) pic.twitter.com/OclULz8Im2 — Barstool Chicago (@barstoolchicago) March 10, 2020

For those of you who don’t know, “Sirius/Eye In The Sky” was the song the Bulls ran out to for years as they stacked up titles.

It’s now become arguably the most famous song in all of basketball, and high school teams across America still run out onto the court to it.

Look, people laugh at me when I say I want my wedding to take place at the 50-yard line of Camp Randall as I sling passes, but that stuff moves the needle.

There are millions and millions of boring weddings across the world every single year. You need to do something to switch it up.

Whether it’s throwing footballs, dancing or coming out to the Bulls theme song, you have to have something to entertain the masses.

If you’re going to have a wedding, you might as well go all out. Props to this dude for giving us one of the best entrances we’ve ever seen.

I hope they had the booze flowing afterwards.