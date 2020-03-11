White House Cancels Trump’s Upcoming Events In Nevada And Colorado

The White House informed reporters late Wednesday night President Donald Trump will no longer attend upcoming events in Nevada and Colorado.
“Out of an abundance of caution from the coronavirus outbreak, the President has decided to cancel his upcoming events in Colorado and Nevada,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement. (RELATED: Trump Announces Near-Total Ban On Travel From Europe To U.S. In Coronavirus Address)
The news came shortly after Trump delivered a national address from the Oval Office, in which he announced a near-total ban on travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days. He noted there are exceptions in place for the United Kingdom and Americans abroad who have undergone proper vetting and testing, though he did not elaborate on what that testing entailed.
Trump also confirmed that he would use “emergency authority,” to “defer tax payments without interest or penalty for certain individuals or businesses negatively impacted.” He also called “on Congress to provide Americans with immediate payroll tax relief.”
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.