White House Cancels Trump’s Upcoming Events In Nevada And Colorado

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 11: US President Donald Trump addresses the nation from the Oval Office about the widening coronavirus crisis on March 11, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump said the US will suspend all travel from Europe for the next 30 days. Since December 2019, coronavirus (COVID-19) has infected more than 109,000 people and killed more than 3,800 people in 105 countries. (Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)
Christian Datoc Senior White House Correspondent
The White House informed reporters late Wednesday night President Donald Trump will no longer attend upcoming events in Nevada and Colorado.

“Out of an abundance of caution from the coronavirus outbreak, the President has decided to cancel his upcoming events in Colorado and Nevada,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement. (RELATED: Trump Announces Near-Total Ban On Travel From Europe To U.S. In Coronavirus Address)

The news came shortly after Trump delivered a national address from the Oval Office, in which he announced a near-total ban on travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days. He noted there are exceptions in place for the United Kingdom and Americans abroad who have undergone proper vetting and testing, though he did not elaborate on what that testing entailed.

Trump also confirmed that he would use “emergency authority,” to “defer tax payments without interest or penalty for certain individuals or businesses negatively impacted.” He also called “on Congress to provide Americans with immediate payroll tax relief.”

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available. 