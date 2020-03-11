Will Wisconsin Automatically Win The National Championship If March Madness Is Canceled?

Will the Wisconsin Badgers be national champions if March Madness is canceled amid coronavirus fears?

This is a question I’ve been talking about with a lot of people, and I’m starting to think the answer is “yes.” With coronavirus gripping the nation, there’s a very real chance March Madness is affected. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Mar 9, 2020 at 11:36am PDT

Now, I’m not hoping for that. In fact, this is my favorite time of year. I’m hoping nothing impacts it and everything goes off without a hitch.

Worst case scenario, I’d settle for no fans for the first few games or the games being played on aircraft carriers. Outside of that, I’m not willing to settle for anything.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Mar 7, 2020 at 3:48pm PST

Having said that, I’m pretty sure Wisconsin would have a rightful claim to the national title. Hear me out on this one.

If March Madness can’t happen, then we have to determine the champion based off of what has already happened.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Mar 7, 2020 at 10:16am PST

The Badgers won the Big 10, which is the toughest conference in America, and we got the top seed in the conference tournament.

By all metrics, we’re the best team in the best conference. If we can’t play March Madness, then we’re the most impressive team on paper.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Mar 7, 2020 at 10:00am PST

That means the national championship should be ours. Now, I’m not saying we should cancel March Madness just so that the Badgers become champions.

I’d rather lose than win a national championship that way. I’m just putting everything out on the table. We’ll see what happens, but let’s not rule it out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Mar 2, 2020 at 1:11pm PST

On paper, Wisconsin is the best team in America.