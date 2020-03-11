Woman Carrying A Football Crushes Girl On The Beach In Awesome Video

A woman carrying a football absolutely annihilated an attempted tackler in a recent viral video.

In a Twitter video shared by Barstool Sports, a girl attempts to take down another woman carrying the rock, and it didn’t end well. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The woman with the football absolutely bulldozed the other one in epic fashion. Take a look at the incredible video below.

Nick Saban is going take a private jet down to Spring Break to recruit after seeing this @5thyear (via ig:shannonkeefer) #VivaLaSpringBreak pic.twitter.com/JgqswJABmt — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 11, 2020

My friends, this is the kind of football content I live for in the offseason. Besides, it’s not spring break if you don’t get lit up on the beach.

The woman who ended up on the ground made the classic mistake of going high for the tackle. You just can’t do it.

The low man always wins when it comes to tackling. If you try to make a shoulder tackle on somebody bigger than you, then you’re going to get embarrassed.

It’s just that simple, and the video above is proof of that fact.

Major props to the woman carrying the rock. I certainly wouldn’t want to try to bring her down in the open field.