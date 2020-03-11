XFL Games Average More Than 1.1 Million Viewers In Week 5

The XFL TV ratings took a hit this past weekend, but the viewership was still strong overall.

The Week Five games averaged more than 1.1 million viewers, and the Saturday games each got more than 1.4 million fans to tune in. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Per @ShowBuzzDaily – SATURDAY #XFL TV ratings: ABC / 2 PM / Seattle v Houston – 1.547 Million

FOX / 5 PM / New York v Dallas – 1.497 Million Comparables: CBS / Kentucky at Florida College BBall / 1.548 Million

CBS / UCLA at USC BBall / 1.063 Million — Konnor Fulk (@KonnorFulk_XFL) March 10, 2020

Neither game Sunday cracked one million viewers on the average.

#XFL Week 5 Cable TV Ratings (Per ShowBuzz Daily) Sunday 3/8 @XFLBattleHawks at @XFLDefenders on FS1 Sunday Afternoon averaged 767 thousand viewers @XFLVipers at @XFLWildcats on ESPN Sunday night averaged 833 thousand viewers https://t.co/pMeQfJaQtj pic.twitter.com/6mU7NLAAHV — Mike Mitchell (@MMXFLWriter) March 10, 2020

Now, I know these numbers might be concerning for some, and the Sunday ratings aren’t very impressive at all.

However, the ABC and Fox games from Saturday put up some very respectable numbers, and the data was right there with the Florida/Kentucky college basketball game.

The XFL doesn’t need to generate millions and millions of viewers every week to have staying power. It just has to be comparable to the other options.

Kentucky/Florida was a huge college basketball game this past weekend, and the two Saturday games were right there with it.

It probably helped having P.J. Walker and the Houston Roughnecks in the Saturday slate because they’re taking the league by storm.

Overall, there’s no reason at all to be worried. Now, if March Madness just decimates the ratings, then we’re in for a different conversation, but that has to happen before I’ll panic.