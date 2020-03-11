Editorial

XFL Games Average More Than 1.1 Million Viewers In Week 5

St Louis Battlehawks v DC Defenders

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

The XFL TV ratings took a hit this past weekend, but the viewership was still strong overall.

The Week Five games averaged more than 1.1 million viewers, and the Saturday games each got more than 1.4 million fans to tune in. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Neither game Sunday cracked one million viewers on the average.

Now, I know these numbers might be concerning for some, and the Sunday ratings aren’t very impressive at all.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DC Defenders (@xfldefenders) on

However, the ABC and Fox games from Saturday put up some very respectable numbers, and the data was right there with the Florida/Kentucky college basketball game.

The XFL doesn’t need to generate millions and millions of viewers every week to have staying power. It just has to be comparable to the other options.

Kentucky/Florida was a huge college basketball game this past weekend, and the two Saturday games were right there with it.

It probably helped having P.J. Walker and the Houston Roughnecks in the Saturday slate because they’re taking the league by storm.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Houston Roughnecks (@xflroughnecks) on

Overall, there’s no reason at all to be worried. Now, if March Madness just decimates the ratings, then we’re in for a different conversation, but that has to happen before I’ll panic.