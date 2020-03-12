Ben Affleck And Reported Girlfriend, Ana De Armas, Look Cozy On Beach Getaway

Ben Affleck reportedly has a new girlfriend, Ana de Armas, and the two looked cozy in pictures that have surfaced from their beach getaway.

The 47-year-old actor was photographed during a trip to Costa Rica with the actress, according to the Daily Mail in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Report: Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck Divorce In Jeopardy Of Being Dismissed)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Mail (@dailymail) on Mar 12, 2020 at 6:30am PDT

In the photos, the two are seen holding hands and definitely looking close. (RELATED: Jennifer Garner Opens Up About Life After Divorce And Dating Again)

An eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight, that the two looked like a couple when they were at the airport in Costa Rica.

“I’m sitting on the floor of the domestic Costa Rica terminal I see a couple come through a very small security making out like arms draped,” the person shared. “As soon as I saw him I knew it was Ben.”

“They were being very openly affectionate,” the eyewitness added.

The “Gone Girl” star and Armas reportedly first met during the filming of their thriller, “Deep Water.”

According to IMDB, the movie is about, “A well-to-do husband [Ben] who allows his wife [Ana] to have affairs in order to avoid a divorce” and then “becomes a prime suspect in the disappearance of her lovers.”

The actress is currently best known for her latest work in the Bond movie “No Time To Die” and “Knives Out.”

Affleck was previously married to actress Jennifer Garner for 12 years before their divorce became official in 2018. The two share three children together.