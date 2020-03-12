Big 10 Won’t Award Conference Tournament Trophy To Wisconsin After It’s Cancelled

The Wisconsin Badgers won’t be awarded the Big 10 tournament championship trophy after the event was cancelled.

The B1G tournament was cancelled Thursday because of coronavirus before Wisconsin could play our Friday game against the Michigan/Rutgers winner, and we won’t be taking home any hardware. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Kyle Austin, the top seed in the tournament won’t get the conference tournament trophy because they tired in the regular season with Michigan State and Maryland.

Kevin Warren won’t be handing Wisconsin any Big Ten tournament trophies. “We had three champions,” he said. — Kyle Austin (@kylebaustin) March 12, 2020

I don’t even really know what happens from here. I didn’t expect to get the conference tournament trophy, but we are the top seed.

On top of that, we have the tie breakers against Maryland and MSU. That means Wisconsin should get the automatic bid from the B1G.

We can get into whether or not we’ll be the champions of the whole thing if March Madness is cancelled. That’s something that we can talk about if it happens.

Hopefully, March Madness won’t be completely called off. I’m losing hope, but I’m trying to cling onto as much as I can.

Keep checking back for more updates when we have them.