CBS News Employees Test Positive For Coronavirus

Two CBS News employees tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the network announced Wednesday evening.

CBS News’s New York headquarters shut down for cleaning and disinfecting after the employees tested positive, ABC News reported. All other employees were asked to work remotely for the following two days. Those who worked closely with the sick employees are urged to self-quarantine for the next two weeks, CBS News President Susan Zirinsky said according to a staff-wide memo.

“Two of our networks New York-based employees have been diagnosed with coronavirus,” anchor Norah O’Donnell said Wednesday evening. “They have our full support, and those who worked closely with them have been asked to self-quarantine and our New York City broadcast center is closed tonight in order for it to be cleaned.”

The offices should be open again Monday, Zirinsky said according to ABC News. (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

Numerous newsrooms have taken precautions as the novel coronavirus continues to spread. The Washington Post urged its entire staff to self-quarantine and work from home, at least until the end of the month. The Associated press and NBC News also announced plans to try and limit the spread of the virus on Wednesday, ABC News reported.

Over 1,200 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus as of Thursday morning, according to the New York Times. The virus has killed as least 37 people in the U.S.