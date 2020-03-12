Chris Stapleton, My Chemical Romance, The Who And More Performers Cancel Tour Dates Over Coronavirus

Chris Stapleton, My Chemical Romance and more performers have postponed tour dates amid concerns over the coronavirus.

In a message posted Thursday on Instagram, country singer Stapleton explained that “for the health and well being” of families and communities he was postponing tour dates in the month of March in Austin and Arlington, Texas, Biloxi, Mississippi, and Birmingham, Alabama. (RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Stapleton (@chrisstapleton) on Mar 12, 2020 at 10:05am PDT

He added that they will “work diligently to find new dates for these shows and will announce” those as soon as possible. (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

Not long after, reports surfaced that the highly-anticipated reunion tour in Japan for My Chemical Romance was being put on hold “for the safety of the public.” (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

“We had very much hoped to have alternate dates confirmed before we announced the postponement to make sure our fans knew we had every intention of coming back,” a message on the group’s website reads. The post was noted by RollingStone magazine. “Somehow, word got out before we could do that.”

The message went on to explain that they were working hard to reschedule those dates soon.

“Take good care and we hope to see you all as soon as possible,” the statement added. “Please be good to each other.”

Other performers have announced they are postponing shows due to concern over COVID-19, including Mariah Carey’s shows in Hawaii, Khalid’s entire leg of his Asia tour, BTS’s show in Seoul, and Green Day’s dates in Singapore, Bangkok, Manila, Taipei, Hong Kong, Seoul, Osaka, and Tokyo, according to Vulture magazine.

According to Louder.com, groups like Machine Head, Papa Roach, Mayhem, Abbath, and Heilung are also among the list of bands that have put touring dates on hold.

The band WHO has also announced they have postponed their tour in the U.K., which was supposed to kick off Monday, per Variety magazine

And Broadway has decided it will go dark starting at 5 p.m. (EST) March 12 because of the coronavirus, according to Playbill.