EXCLUSIVE: Should The U.S.-Mexico Border Be Closed Due To The Coronavirus? We Asked Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs

Republican Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs sat down with the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill for a wide-ranging interview which included his thoughts on whether the U.S.-Mexico border should be closed to help contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Mexico has reported a low number of coronavirus cases, which is drawing skepticism as some fear there are many more cases that haven’t been detected. (RELATED: Brazilian Official Pictured With President Trump Tests Positive For Coronavirus.)
“I think that would be a drastic step, but you know if we need to, then we may need to do that,” said Biggs.
He went on to explain how the Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus in effort to hurt President Donald Trump’s reelection chances.
WATCH:
The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.
Check out TheDC’s fantastic videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.
NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:
Nike Sides With Colin Kaepernick, Many Customers Revolt
Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump
Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?
New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico
‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad
Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea
Democrats’ New Campaign Message: ‘Drain The Swamp’