Dallas Cowboys Receiver Ventell Bryant Arrested On DUI Charge

Dallas Cowboys receiver Ventell Bryant has been arrested after allegedly driving drunk.

According to Fox 13, Bryant was charged with a DUI after being arrested early Wednesday morning in Tampa. He reportedly blew a .102 and .099 when given a breathalyzer. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Obviously, the Cowboys receiver is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s the system we have in America, and we should all be thankful for it.

Having said that, you’re an idiot if you drink and drive. There’s never a reason or an excuse to do it.

There’s just not.

There’s nothing wrong with enjoying a few beers. Nothing wrong with it all. I do it all the time, but I also just get an Uber if I have to go somewhere.

Never get behind the wheel if you’ve been enjoying some alcohol. It’s not difficult to understand at all.

It’s made even worse when you’re a pro athlete, and you can 100% afford an Uber. Why put yourself and others at risk?

Why do it?

It’s not the most serious of charges, but it’s still 100% unacceptable. Hopefully, Bryant learns his lesson if he’s guilty.