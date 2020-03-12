Did MSNBC Kill Bernie Sanders’ Candidacy?

Media coverage of Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has been a point of contention throughout the 2020 presidential race, and many “Bernie Bros” have been frustrated with the media’s coverage of the candidate.

In October 2019, the Sanders campaign accused the media of conducting a “Bernie blackout” against him. Sanders himself said in August 2019 that corporate media outlets aren’t fair in their campaign coverage of him, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Even conservatives began to rally around the self-proclaimed Democratic socialist as the media’s bias continued to show. In mid-January, for example, CNN published an article citing several anonymous sources who claimed that the Vermont Senator told former Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren that a woman couldn’t win the presidency.

The publication ran with the story and refused to back down, despite none of the anonymous sources actually being in the room during the private meeting. The article caused widespread backlash, including among fellow reporters. (RELATED: Warren Issues Statement, Stands By Claims That Bernie Sanders Told Her A Woman Couldn’t Win)

Perhaps the biggest issue with Sanders’s supporters, however, has been how MSNBC has covered the candidate. “Bernie Bros” have been up in arms for a series of biased incidents in their coverage of Sanders. Here are some of MSNBC’s most egregious examples.

WATCH:

Video: Here’s Bernie full answer on CNN’s anonymous reporting about the Bernie-Warren meeting. He absolutely CRUSHED it #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/qX6bkDQTOs — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 15, 2020

“Bernie Bros” were up in arms after MSNBC excluded Sanders from an infographic of 2020 Democratic presidential candidates in September 2019. The graphic showed 10 candidates, not including Sanders, despite the fact that he has been one of the front-runners throughout the Democratic race.

Many claimed on social media that MSNBC was, perhaps, intentionally suppressing Sanders-related news, Snopes reported. Also excluded from the graphic were entrepreneur Andrew Yang and former Democratic Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke.

MSNBC legal analyst Mimi Rocah once could not even hide her distaste for the Democratic candidate. She noted that Sanders makes her “skin crawl” although she couldn’t specifically say why. (RELATED: Why The Democratic Establishment Hates Bernie Sanders)

There’s also been numerous examples of MSNBC making on-air errors with polling and exclusions regarding Sanders. MSNBC host Chuck Todd said in May 2019 that a Quinnipiac poll showed Sanders going down 5 points. The poll actually showed him going up 5 points.

A month earlier, MSNBC’s business show “Velshi & Ruhle” displayed an incorrect graphic claiming an April Monmouth poll put Biden in first place among non-white voters. In reality, Sanders was polling at 27% and Biden at 25%.

Additionally, some of the biggest MSNBC hosts have covered Sanders negatively far more often than Warren or former Vice President Joe Biden, according to an “In These Times” graphic. The graphic depicts how many negative mentions Sanders, Warren and Biden have gotten from various MSNBC hosts.

Other outlets have noticed a negative pattern in terms of how MSNBC covers Sanders, too. CNN’s Brian Stelter wrote an article in February 2020 titled “What is MSNBC’s problem with Bernie Sanders?” He noted that despite Sanders big Nevada primary win, the network continued to be hostile towards him.

Former MSNBC host Chris Matthews came under fire for saying Sanders’s big win was as shocking as “France falling to Germany during WWII” after he won in February.

“Never thought part of my job would be pleading with a national news network to stop likening the campaign of a Jewish presidential candidate whose family was wiped out by the Nazis to the Third Reich,” Sanders’s communications director Mike Casca tweeted in response.

never thought part of my job would be pleading with a national news network to stop likening the campaign of a jewish presidential candidate whose family was wiped out by the nazis to the third reich. but here we are. https://t.co/2G1bqZ6bkI — mike casca (@cascamike) February 22, 2020

Matthews later issued an on-air apology to Sanders for the remarks.

Fox News reported that MSNBC critics have accused the network of being anti-Sanders too. That round-up noted that Matthews also said, “Sanders is not going to be president of the United States” in February.

MSNBC host Joy Reid similarly announced that if President Donald Trump used ads to attack Sanders for praising former Cuban Prime Minister Fidel Castro, it would be “true.” She warned that his comments would kill his chances in Florida during the general election, Fox News reported. (RELATED: Bernie Sanders Lost The Primary Race, But Won The Popular Vote In Iowa. Is The Media Biased Against Him Again?)

“Bernie Sanders Has an MSNBC Problem,” an article from The New Republic in February is titled. The publication similarly notes the negative press Sanders has endured from MSNBC. The Nation suggested this MSNBC freak-out is because “the network can’t stand the Democratic Party’s shift to the left.”

All in all, MSNBC’s numerous media bias moments against Sanders has angered his supporters, who have backed the campaign’s believe that the media is against the Democratic candidate. The concerns dates back even to 2016, when hundreds of supporters picketed CNN, as Vox previously reported. (RELATED: Media Does Bernie Damage Control After New Hampshire)

media bias against sanders is a conspiracy tho https://t.co/Mos035HVwy — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) February 29, 2020

In which Washington Post media columnist Margaret Sullivan discovered media bias — against Bernie Sanders and doesn’t seem to like it one bit. https://t.co/UeY2Ppo5ex — Brit Hume (@brithume) February 12, 2020

Whether the media is to blame or not, Sanders’s campaign has taken a hit in recent weeks as Biden has surged in numerous primaries around the country. Still, Sanders has not conceded the race and announced that he would be attending the March 15 debate.