Disneyland Closes Down Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Disneyland will shut down as of Friday, despite no reported cases of COVID-19 at the resort.

The decision comes as the virus continues to spread across the United States and a day after it was labeled a pandemic, according to a report published by Variety.

JUST IN: Disneyland in CA closing as of Friday because of coronavirus. Only 4th time in history that operations have been fully suspended: 9/11, Northridge quake, nat’l day of mourning after JFK assassination — Brooks Barnes (@brooksbarnesNYT) March 12, 2020

The closure will start Friday and last until the end of March. The Disneyland Resort hotels will stay open through March 16 to allow guests to make accommodations. The decision to close marks only the fourth time operations at the park have ever been suspended.

“While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Disneyland Resort, after carefully reviewing the guidelines of the Governor of California’s executive order and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, beginning the morning of March 14 through the end of the month,” Disney said in a statement. (RELATED: Disneyland Paris Remains Open After Worker Tests Positive For Coronavirus)

“The Hotels of Disneyland Resort will remain open until Monday, March 16 to give guests the ability to make necessary travel arrangements; Downtown Disney will remain open,” the statement continued. “We will monitor the ongoing situation and follow the advice and guidance of federal and state officials and health agencies. Disney will continue to pay cast members during this time.”

It is unclear if Disney World will remain open at this time.

Disney has also closed parks in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Japan.