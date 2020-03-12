Harvey Weinstein Moved To Bellevue For Chest Pains Following Sentencing Hearing

Disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein was transferred to Bellevue hospital after his sentencing hearing Wednesday.

Weinstein, who was sentenced to 23 years in prison, experienced chest pains while at Rikers following the hearing, according to a report published by Page Six.

Update: Harvey Weinstein hospitalized after complaining of chest pains following sentencing in NYC rape trial https://t.co/VJUXUU91Pl — KTLA (@KTLA) March 12, 2020

The former Hollywood producer will be treated for his “ongoing heart problems” and “a complication related to his back surgery,” spokesperson Juda Engelmayer said.

“We are incredibly appreciative of the level of care and attention the NYC Dept. of Corrections is showing regarding Mr. Weinstein’s medical condition,” Engelmayer further told the outlet.

Weinstein was also moved to Bellevue after his conviction, where he underwent an angioplasty procedure on March 4. He was finally moved to Rikers last week where he waited for his sentencing hearing.

As previously reported, all six women who testified against Weinstein were present at the hearing and two spoke. (RELATED: Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 23 Years In Prison After Rape Conviction)

“He had crushed a part of my spirit,” Miriam Haley said during the hearing. “If he was not convicted of rape & sexual assault by this jury it would have happened again & again. I’m relieved there are women who are safer because he is not out there.”

“It is time people who rape other people pay with their life and the life they took,” Jessica Mann added. “I have found my voice.”

Weinstein faces another round of felony charges in Los Angeles.