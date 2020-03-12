Rep. Ilhan Omar Announces Marriage To Tim Mynett

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar announced her third marriage Wednesday night.

Omar broke the news of the new union via Instagram, posting a black and white photograph of her and a man who appears to be Tim Mynett, her chief fundraiser.

“Got married! From partners in politics to life partners, so blessed. Alhamdulillah,” she captioned the post.

Omar recently divorced her second husband Ahmed Hirsi in November after reports surfaced of her alleged infidelity with her now-husband, Mynett. Allegations of a relationship between Omar and Mynett while the representative was married to Hirsi were made by Mynett’s former wife, who claims he admitted to cheating on her with Omar.

Both Mynett and Omar have denied the affair, according to the New York Post. (RELATED: Ilhan Omar Says It’s ‘Racist’ To Call COVID-19 The ‘Chinese Coronavirus’)

Omar’s campaign expensed over $20,000 to Mynett’s company E. Street Group, LLC, to fund his travel with the representative.

Omar’s relationship with her chief fundraiser has not been her only romantic engagement to generate headlines. Rather, several outlets have attempted to compile a timeline of her unusual relationship history.

One such timeline comes from the Pioneer Press, a Minnesota based outlet, which reports that in 2002, Omar applied for a license to marry Hirsi, but was denied. Despite this, the couple reportedly declared themselves wed in the Islamic faith tradition and had two children.

Later, in 2009, she legally married Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, a British citizen who some claim is actually her brother, according to The Minnesota Star-Tribune.

By 2012, Omar had reportedly ended her personal relationship with Elmi, but remained legally married to him until 2018. Also in 2012, she reunited with Hirsi and had a third child that she says was his.

She officially divorced Elmi in 2017 and married Hirsi in 2018, according to The Minnesota Star-Tribune. By 2019, she allegedly began an affair with Mynett that lead to the demise of her marriage to Hirsi.