Coronavirus Overwhelmed Italy’s Healthcare System In 42 Days, Here’s How The Same Thing Could Happen Here

Italy recorded their first cases of coronavirus in Rome on January 31st. 42 days later, their country is now under almost complete lockdown with only grocery stores and pharmacies allowed to operate. Their healthcare system is overwhelmed to the point of near collapse with the disease causing collateral damage beyond its victims according to several Italian doctors. The healthcare system in the U.S. is heading in a similar direction if the coronavirus continues spreading at its current pace.

Within the past 42 days, Italy has gone from two initial cases to leapfrogging South Korea as the country with the second-most coronavirus cases and deaths. They currently stand at approximately 12,400 cases and 827 deaths. This explosion of cases has placed tremendous strain on their healthcare system, with one Italian doctor allegedly saying, “Lombardy, which has the best healthcare in the country, is collapsing, so I don’t dare to think what would happen in less efficient regions.”

The conventional wisdom surrounding coronavirus has been that younger adults and healthy individuals will survive, and that the real vulnerable population are the elderly and those with compromised immune systems and underlying conditions. While that is true, a forgotten fact is the higher rate of hospitalization among all age demographics can overwhelm a hospital system that has not been scaled up to handle a pandemic of this scope, and in Italy’s case, that is precisely what is happening.

In fact, Italy is so overwhelmed that they are using what is essentially wartime triage and the principles of “distributive justice” to determine who receives care, and what quality of care they receive. Additionally, the rationing of now-scarce medical resources has bled over to patients suffering from other problems, as doctors must decide who is deserving of time and resources. Because of this, cancer patients, HIV patients, and those needing elective surgeries, among others, are suffering the consequences of rationed care. (RELATED: Iran’s Mass Graves For Coronavirus Victims Are Large Enough To Be Seen From Space)

An intensive care cardiac anesthesiologist at the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan said, “There are a lot of young people in our Intensive Care Units (ICUs) – our youngest is a 38-year-old who had had no comorbidities (underlying health problems),” according to ITV.com. A translation of an alleged post from an Italian ICU physician states that ventilators are as valuable as “gold.”

13/ Someone already to be intubated and go to intensive care. For others it’s too late… Every ventilator becomes like gold: those in operating theatres that have now suspended their non-urgent activity become intensive care places that did not exist before. — Silvia Stringhini (@silviast9) March 9, 2020

Italy’s crisis is exactly what America can expect in the coming weeks as the virus continues to spread within our borders, if it isn’t stopped. While America has far fewer cases than Italy, Dr. Fauci, a top government expert on infectious diseases, told Congress that our ability to test for coronavirus has been “failing.”

Can America expect to experience a similar situation as Italy if the virus continues to spread? With the notable exception of limiting travel to China at the height of the outbreak, the stage has certainly been set for a public health crisis. (RELATED: Here’s How Long Coronavirus Can Live In The Air And On Surfaces: Study)

Per capita, the U.S. has even fewer hospital beds than Italy, only 2.8 per 1000 people, compared to 3.2 per thousand for Italy and only 45,000 intensive care unit (ICU) beds total. Additionally hospitals are facing shortages of protective gear such as gowns and respirators. Health and Human Services has stated that they will be buying millions of additionally masks over the coming months.

There is also mass uncertainty at a local levels of what the proper procedures are in the case of a pandemic. Per the Guardian, “A survey of 1,000 California nurses from National Nurses United, the largest nurses’ union in the country, found that 47% of nurses were unsure if their hospital had a plan in place to isolate patients with possible novel coronavirus infection.” Additionally, “almost half were unsure if their hospitals have enough personal protective equipment, such as masks, to protect staff in the case of a rapid surge of cases.”

Can the spread of the virus be stopped and the collateral damage minimized? That depends on several factors. South Korea has dramatically slowed the spread of the virus by testing at a level far exceeding America’s. They have set up drive-through testing stations and are practicing “extreme” social distancing. Enacting measures like these and encouraging voluntary isolation could help flatten the curve and reduce the overall impact on the healthcare system, making it easier for the system to cope with both new and current cases and still provide care to patients suffering from other issues. Increasing and streamlining the testing procedure will also be vitally important over the coming weeks as community spread of coronavirus continues.