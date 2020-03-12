‘Xenophobia’: Joe Biden Criticizes Trump For Calling Coronavirus A ‘Foreign Virus’

Former Vice President Joe Biden took a shot Thursday at President Donald Trump for referring to the coronavirus, which originated in China, as a “foreign virus.”

The Democratic frontrunner for president hammered the Trump administration in a speech he gave on the coronavirus pandemic.

America should not “fall back on xenophobia. Labeling COVID-19 a ‘foreign virus’ does not display accountability for the misjudgments that have been taken thus far by the Trump administration,” Biden said in his address.

WATCH:

Trump referred to the coronavirus as a “foreign virus” in his Oval Office address Wednesday night.

Biden also criticized Trump for his administration’s response to the coronavirus. “This virus has laid bare the severe shortcomings of the current administration,” Biden said. (RELATED: Bernie Sanders Uses Coronavirus Fears As Fundraising Tool)

Other prominent Democrats have similarly sought to police the language used to describe the virus.

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar asserted that it’s “racist” to refer to COVID-19 as the “Chinese coronavirus,” after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy used the phrase in a tweet.

