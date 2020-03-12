Media

Jorge Ramos Out As Moderator For Democratic Debate After Possible Coronavirus Contact

Journalist Jorge Ramos pictured onstage during the FUSION presents the Brown &amp; Black Democratic Forum at Drake University on January 11, 2016 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Fernando Leon/Getty Images for Fusion)

Fernando Leon/Getty Images for Fusion

Shelby Talcott Media Reporter
Journalist Jorge Ramos will not be moderating the March 15 Democratic debate after being in contact with a person who was in direct contact with someone who has the novel coronavirus, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) said Thursday.

The upcoming debate, which is set to feature former Vice President Joe Biden and Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, has already banned a live audience as the novel coronavirus continues to spread. The DNC also announced Thursday that the debate will no longer be held in Arizona, but will move to CNN’s Washington, D.C. studio.

Ramos does not have any coronavirus symptoms, but was “in proximity with someone who was in direct contact with a person that tested positive for coronavirus,” The Hill’s Joe Concha reported, citing the DNC.

The former moderator has decided to step away from his position out of safety. Similarly, the DNC’s decision to have the debate at a CNN studio comes “out of an abundance of caution.” (RELATED: CBS News Employees Test Positive For Coronavirus)