Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Self-Isolates After Wife Shows Coronavirus Symptoms

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is self-isolating at his home after his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau returned from London and exhibited “mild flu-like symptoms.”
“She immediately sought medical advice, and is being tested for the COVID-19 virus,” CTV News reported. “She is self-isolating at home awaiting test results, and her symptoms have since subsided.”
Prime Minister Trudeau was advised by a doctor to continue daily activities from home as they await Sophie’s test results. The prime minister is exhibiting no symptoms himself and the recommendation to work from home is out of an abundance of caution, according to the report.
BREAKING: Canada’s Prime Minister is self isolating after his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, returned from London and started showing “mild flu-like symptoms.” As a result, the “in person” First Ministers meeting has been postponed. pic.twitter.com/uLvhetrlb7
— Annie Bergeron-Oliver (@AnnieClaireBO) March 12, 2020
“The Prime Minister will spend the day in briefings, phone calls, and virtual meetings from home, including speaking with other world leaders and joining the special COVID-19 cabinet committee discussion,” the report reads.
The coronavirus has reached a pandemic level, the World Health Organization announced Wednesday, and has reached political officials and leaders world-wide, the New York Daily News reported. A member of French President Emmanuel Macron’s cabinet has caught the virus, as well as dozens of Iranian officials. Nearly a half dozen Capitol Hill lawmakers, including Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz have self-quarantined out of an abundance of caution, the Wall Street Journal reported. (RELATED: Nearly 10% Of Iranian Lawmakers Are Infected With Coronavirus, Iran’s State Media Reports)