Kate Beckinsale Reveals Shocking Experience With Harvey Weinstein Following His 23-Year Prison Sentence

Kate Beckinsale revealed a shocking experience Wednesday that she allegedly went through with Harvey Weinstein on the red carpet of her movie in 2001 in response to his 23-year prison sentence in his rape trial.

"These photos were taken at the premiere of Serendipity on October 5,2001," the 46-year-old actress captioned her post on Instagram. "We all refused to go because holding a premiere mere weeks after 9/11 with the city still smoking felt like the most insensitive, tone deaf, disrespectful idea possible."

"But Harvey [Weinstein] insisted," she added. "We flew into New York and somehow got through it. The next morning Harvey called me and asked if I would like to bring my less than two year old daughter to his house for a playdate with his similar aged daughter I said ok."

Beckinsale continued, while noting that when she arrived with her daughter to the disgraced movie mogul's home he insisted the nanny "take the babies to another room." And when she attempted to go with them he made it clear she was to wait there for him.

"The minute the door closed he started screaming 'you stupid fucking CUNT, you CUNT you ruined my premiere,'" the "Underworld" star explained. "I had no idea what he was talking about and started to shake. He said,' If I am throwing a red carpet you get in a tight dress, you shake your ass, you shake your tits, you do not go down it looking like a fucking lesbian you stupid fucking cunt.'"

“The shock made me burst into tears,” she added. “I tried to say ‘Harvey, the city is on fire, people are still looking for their relatives none of us even felt the premiere was appropriate much less coming out dressed like it’s a bachelor party.'”

The “Pearl Harbor” actress continued, “He said, ‘I don’t care -it’s my fucking premiere and if I want pussy on the red carpet that’s what I get.’ Screaming. Livid. I managed to get myself and my child out of there and yes that was one of many experiences I had that there was no recourse for, and falls under no felony.”

Beckinsale then said when she learned Weinstein was going away to prison for 23 years it was “a huge relief to me on behalf of all the women he sexually assaulted or raped, and I hope will be a deterrent to that sort of behavior in this and any other industry.”