Mike Scott Throws Down Huge Dunk Against The Pistons

Philadelphia 76ers forward Mike Scott threw down an unreal dunk during a 124-106 Wednesday night win over the Detroit Pistons.

Scott got the ball, drove down the lane untouched and rocked a defender who was dumb enough to try to take a charge.

Watch the awesome play below.

MIKE SCOTT ARE YOU JOKING. The poster, the taunt by Embiid and the team’s sanitizer celebration to top of an incredible play. | @Wendys pic.twitter.com/gk1R0p6IHC — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 11, 2020

This right here is a classic, textbook example of why you don’t take charges. Am I taking crazy pills or are people just not listening?

Do I respect defensive effort? Absolutely. There’s nothing that gets me going like somebody taking a charge straight to the chest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Scott (@mikescottva) on Oct 9, 2019 at 8:10am PDT

It happens in the college game all the time, and I love it. However, this isn’t the college game. This is the NBA, and players are freaks of nature.

That defender had no hope of drawing a call, and Scott went right over him for one of the craziest dunks we’ve seen all season.

I also hope you really enjoyed this one because it might be the last one we get all year after the NBA season was suspended indefinitely Wednesday night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Scott (@mikescottva) on Oct 1, 2019 at 4:47am PDT

If it was the final great dunk of the season, then at least we’re going out on a high note because Scott’s slam Wednesday night was incredible.