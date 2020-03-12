MLB Reportedly Expected To Suspend Operations Over Coronavirus

The MLB will become the latest sports league to cease operations over the rapidly spreading coronavirus, according to ESPN.
The decision was made by the owners on a conference call Thursday afternoon, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. (RELATED: NBA Season Suspended After Player Tests Positive For Coronavirus)
Breaking: MLB is expected to suspend baseball operations indefinitely later today according to @JeffPassan. pic.twitter.com/BjXWRRI2I5
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 12, 2020
The MLB would be the second major sports league to suspend operations, following the NBA’s decision to suspend its season Thursday night. The NHL and NFL could also make a similar decision in the near future.
Unfortunately, the best sporting event of the entire year looks like it will be a casualty of the coronavirus as well.
The Big Ten, PAC 12, SEC, Big Ten, and ACC were among the major conferences to suspend their conference tournaments this year over the virus. Logic would dictate the NCAA tournament is in jeopardy as well.
Safety has to come first, but this is just a devastating day for sports fans. Truly devastating.