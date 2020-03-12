Nebraska Basketball Coach Fred Hoiberg Leaves Big 10 Tournament Game With Illness, Doesn’t Have Coronavirus

Nebraska basketball coach Fred Hoiberg had to leave the bench during a Wednesday night loss to Indiana in the Big 10 tournament.

Hoiberg left the bench for the Cornhuskers after appearing to be very visibly sick against the Hoosiers. He was promptly taken to a hospital as Nebraska proceeded to get blown out. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Fred Hoiberg who is coaching the game while fighting an illness just left the court with several minutes remaining in the game. Hope he’s ok. pic.twitter.com/hBwjl9dQ31 — Chris Hassel (@Hassel_Chris) March 12, 2020

Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg been taken to the hospital, source told @Stadium. Was sick, left the game early and was told to go to be checked out immediately. https://t.co/OPs1nmNTZg — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 12, 2020

Luckily, he wasn’t diagnosed with the coronavirus and was just diagnosed with a common cold, according to a statement from the team.

Update on Head Coach Fred Hoiberg pic.twitter.com/sbe2pACeJE — Nebraska Basketball (@HuskerHoops) March 12, 2020

Obviously, it’s good news that Hoiberg isn’t seriously ill. We wouldn’t want that at all, but I’m not really sure why he thought it was necessary to coach Wednesday night.

No offense to Nebraska, but the Cornhuskers suck. They’re one of the worst teams in the country. I’m pretty confident he knew they weren’t going to win.

Given our current level of hysteria thanks to coronavirus, Hoiberg probably shouldn’t have ever been on the bench to begin with.

Fred Hoiberg’s assistant coach sanitizing his hands while Fred is obviously sick is a perfect metaphor Stay home and stop spreading this pic.twitter.com/wjCtNEda04 — Tony Clements (@TonyClementsTC) March 12, 2020

Hopefully, the B1G tournament continues without further issues. Hoiberg doesn’t have coronavirus, and there’s no need to overreact.

Let’s get the games underway Thursday and have a good time.