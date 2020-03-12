Editorial

Nebraska Basketball Coach Fred Hoiberg Leaves Big 10 Tournament Game With Illness, Doesn’t Have Coronavirus

Fred Hoiberg (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/Hassel_Chris/status/1237924740934836225)

Nebraska basketball coach Fred Hoiberg had to leave the bench during a Wednesday night loss to Indiana in the Big 10 tournament.

Hoiberg left the bench for the Cornhuskers after appearing to be very visibly sick against the Hoosiers. He was promptly taken to a hospital as Nebraska proceeded to get blown out. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Luckily, he wasn’t diagnosed with the coronavirus and was just diagnosed with a common cold, according to a statement from the team.

Obviously, it’s good news that Hoiberg isn’t seriously ill. We wouldn’t want that at all, but I’m not really sure why he thought it was necessary to coach Wednesday night.

No offense to Nebraska, but the Cornhuskers suck. They’re one of the worst teams in the country. I’m pretty confident he knew they weren’t going to win.

Given our current level of hysteria thanks to coronavirus, Hoiberg probably shouldn’t have ever been on the bench to begin with.

Hopefully, the B1G tournament continues without further issues. Hoiberg doesn’t have coronavirus, and there’s no need to overreact.

Let’s get the games underway Thursday and have a good time.