Oddsmakers Don’t Think March Madness Will Be Cancelled Because Of The Coronavirus

Oddsmakers don’t think March Madness will be canceled because of coronavirus.

Right now, fans are banned from all the games by the NCAA, and the tournament seems to be clinging to life by a thread. However, oddsmakers don’t seem concerned. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Right now, odds of the tournament going forward are at -220 and at +165 to be canceled.

Will March Madness be cancelled? Yes +165

No -220 odds via Bovada — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) March 12, 2020

For what it’s worth, I spoke to somebody today with knowledge of how this will likely play out, and they told me the tournament could be off as soon as one player tests positive for coronavirus.

That’s pretty much what happened with the NBA. That hasn’t happened yet for college, but it doesn’t mean it won’t very soon.

NCAA President Mark Emmert statement on limiting attendance at NCAA events: https://t.co/GrPbmZx5N6 pic.twitter.com/PFFh9htixR — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) March 11, 2020

Here’s all I know for sure, and I think I speak for a ton of people. It will be a crushing experience if March Madness gets canned.

It’ll be one of the worst things to ever happen in the history of sports. Fans are going to riot, and I don’t say that as a joke.

I say that as somebody who is a huge basketball fan and knows how fans operate. They will be furious.

If any of you have favors with the big man upstairs, I suggest calling them in right now.