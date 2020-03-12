O.J. Simpson Cleans Money With Sanitizing Spray Because Of The Coronavirus

O.J. Simpson isn’t taking any risks with the coronavirus.

The former NFL running back posted a video of himself with a bunch of cash he won at the golf course, and he was spraying it with sanitizer.

Yes, you read that sentence correctly. The Juice was spraying his money down to protect himself from coronavirus.

Watch the absurd video below.

I love how O.J. Simpson, a man who was cleared in the most famous murder case in the past 50 years, is out here spraying down his money.

I guess you just can’t be too careful. After all, this is the coronavirus we’re talking about! This just put an end to the NBA season.

NBA To Suspend Season Following Tonight’s Games pic.twitter.com/2PTx2fkLlW — NBA (@NBA) March 12, 2020

You can’t blame a man for not wanting to risk getting it from all his cash. You just can’t blame O.J. for taking every necessary precaution.

After all, the coronavirus is riskier for older people. Simpson is 72 years old. He’d be foolish to not be spraying his money down, right?

At least O.J. has given us something to mildly laugh about during these trying times.