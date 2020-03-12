Pornhub Offers Quarantined Italians Free Premium Porn During Coronavirus

Pornhub is offering Italians free premium porn to pass the time during Italy’s coronavirus quarantine.

Users who open the online pornography platform in Italy will see a message in Italian letting them know that they can access Pornhub Premium for free for a month, Pornhub confirmed to the Daily Caller News Foundation on Thursday afternoon.

Pornhub will reportedly also donate the revenue obtained from Modelhub — a “clip site designed for models from the ground up,” according to Pornhub — to “help Italy overcome the emergency.” (RELATED: Pornhub Strikes Back At Petition To ‘Shut Down Pornhub’ Over Alleged Child Rape Films, Trafficking)

“Pornhub has decided to donate its Modelhub March revenue to help Italy overcome the emergency,” the Pornhub website reportedly says when users open the site in Italy, according to the Next Web. “To keep you company at home during these weeks, you’ll be able to access Pornhub Premium for free for the whole month, with no need for a credit card.”

The move came after Italy implemented lockdown procedures across the country and called for all non-essential stores (grocery stores and pharmacies) to temporarily close down Wednesday.

At least 1,016 Italians have died from the coronavirus, and 15,113 are reportedly infected by the disease, the BBC reported. Italian officials said 1,258 of those infected have recovered, but the number of cases has also gone up by 2,651 since Wednesday. (RELATED: Pornography And Sex Trafficking Are ‘Completely Interwoven,’ Activists Warn)

“Italy was the first nation in Europe to be affected so badly,” Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio told the BBC. “But I hope it also means that Italy is the first one to leave the emergency behind.”

The country has been harder hit by the coronavirus than any other country except China, where the outbreak has reportedly begun to ease up. The government in Beijing is sending teams of doctors and specialists to Italy to aid Italian outbreaks.

“We need oxygen units, and we have started production with factories that produce them or others that can adapt to start producing them,” Di Maio told the BBC. “We’re in contact with countries across the world, many of them are willing to supply us with equipment.”

