REPORT: Entertainment Industry Earned $100 Billion In 2019

The entertainment industry earned a shocking amount of money in 2019.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Motion Picture Association reported that the entertainment industry hit the $100 billion mark in 2019. (RELATED: New ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Trailer Gets Released, Ed Harris Returns As The Man In Black)

A grand total of $58.8 billion was spent on streaming in 2019!

Nearly $60 billion was spent on streaming in 2019! That’s a mind-boggling amount of money, and it’s a clear indication of how the future will go.

Streaming is taking over, and I’m here for it. I’m 100% here for that kind of action!

The reality of the situation is that streaming is taking over and it’s as good as it’s ever been. That’s just the truth, and there’s no way around it.

Look at all the great options we have on Netflix, Hulu and Prime. “Ozark,” “Stranger Things,” “House of Cards” for the early seasons and so many more options are outstanding.

On top of that, HBO also streams content, and a lot of people consume it that way. Whenever HBO releases data, streaming always pumps the numbers up in a big way.

You’re simply out of your mind if you think streaming isn’t going to take over everything. Let’s hope the numbers only continue to climb north because there’s nothing as great as having a bunch of streaming options on the table.