REPORT: Miami Dolphins Taking A Hard Look At Running Back Jonathan Taylor

Wisconsin v Ohio State

(Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
The Miami Dolphins are reportedly very interested in former Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor.

According to Barry Jackson, the Dolphins spent time with Taylor, and worked with him during his pro day Wednesday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

There is a very high chance Taylor goes in the first round of the NFL draft in April.

The Dolphins currently hold the fifth, 18th and 26th picks in the first round. They’re not going to use the fifth pick on Taylor.

That’s just not going to happen, but the 18th and 26th picks could very much be in play to get the former Wisconsin superstar.

 

Miami will almost certainly end up drafting a quarterback at five. Tua Tagovailoa is their dream, but there’s no guarantee he’ll be waiting for them at five. The Dolphins might have to settle for Justin Herbert.

No matter which quarterback they get, if they can grab Taylor later in the first round, then they could have a dangerous QB/RB combo for years to come.

 

Taylor is one of the greatest players in the history of college football. He tortured defenses for three years, and he’s got all the tools necessary to be a star in the NFL.

 

If he can get paired with a quarterback who can open things up, then his potential is through the roof. I can’t wait to see what he does at the next level.

Something tells me it’s going to be very impressive.