REPORT: Completely Canceling March Madness Is Still A Possibility

There is apparently still a chance March Madness gets completely canceled because of the coronavirus.

The NCAA announced Thursday that fans would be banned from attending the games this season because of the virus. Shortly after the announcement, Jeff Goodman reported that a source told him “there have been discussions about canceling or postponing the NCAA Tournament.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

NCAA source to me: “Things are moving quickly. Right now, it’s no fans. But we don’t know where this is headed. There have been discussions about canceling or postponing the NCAA Tournament, but we’re hoping it doesn’t get to that point.” — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 11, 2020

It’s almost hard to believe all this real. This feels like a nightmare that we’re just not waking up from.

The NBA season is suspended indefinitely, fans can’t attend March Madness and the option to cancel the tournament is reportedly still very much on the table.

NCAA President Mark Emmert statement on limiting attendance at NCAA events: https://t.co/GrPbmZx5N6 pic.twitter.com/PFFh9htixR — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) March 11, 2020

If they cancel March Madness, then we might as well just pack it in and admit the coronavirus beat us all.

I’m not advocating for being unsafe. I’m not advocating for that at all, but we can’t let fear rule our lives, which seems to be the direction we’re headed in.

Hopefully, fans being banned is where this nonsense ends, and we can still have our games. They’re scheduled to start Tuesday and the bracket will be released Sunday. Keep your fingers crossed, folks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Mar 9, 2020 at 11:36am PDT

The last thing we need is for March Madness to be canceled.