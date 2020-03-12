REPORT: NCAA Has Insurance And ‘Rainy Day Fund’ To Cover Entire Cost Of Canceling March Madness

The NCAA reportedly won’t be hurting financially if March Madness gets canceled because of coronavirus.

According to Charles Robinson, the NCAA has insurance and a "significant rainy day fund" to cover the "total" cost of canceling March Madness if the virus forces their hand.

As of right now, the games haven't been canceled, but fans are banned.

As of right now, the games haven’t been canceled, but fans are banned.

FWIW, #NCAA has a significant “rainy day” fund AND insurance to cover the cost of having a total March Madness tournament cancellation. One that takes into account total lost revenue and not just lost ticket revenue. Food for thought as it presses forward in spite of Coronavirus. https://t.co/Xi3pspvkti — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 10, 2020

It’s stuff like this that makes me think the NCAA might pull the trigger on canceling March Madness. If they won’t lose a dime, then they might go ahead and do it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Mar 7, 2020 at 12:31pm PST

If the NCAA was hellbent on getting every penny possible because they needed it, then there’d be a hell of a lot of hesitation before canceling and banning fans.

Well, fans are already banned, and now the last step is to just cancel the event entirely. I hope it doesn’t happen, but we’re hanging by a thread.

NCAA President Mark Emmert statement on limiting attendance at NCAA events: https://t.co/GrPbmZx5N6 pic.twitter.com/PFFh9htixR — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) March 11, 2020

I really hope I’m wrong, and I hope that March Madness happens. We can at least watch it on TV. Having said that, I’m starting to get very nervous at this point.

Things aren’t looking good. They’re not looking good at all.