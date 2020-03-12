REPORT: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Plan On Attempting To Sign Tom Brady

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are reportedly planning on making a serious run at New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, the Bucs are prepared to do whatever is necessary to get the six-time Super Bowl champion away from the Patriots.

The Tampa Bay Times pointed out that the Bucs have $80 million in free salary cap space, and paying Brady $40 million annually is certainly doable.

I see no situation where Brady leaves the Patriots for the Bucs. Brady might very well be on his way out the door, but I find it hard to believe Tampa will be the landing spot.

The only teams Brady will want to play for are teams that are either right at the point of potentially winning a Super Bowl or just a good quarterback away.

Does anybody think the Bucs will all of a sudden win the Super Bowl with Brady under center? I’m not so sure. I’m really not sure about that.

The Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders have been talked about a lot as potential landing spots, and I believe both of them a lot more than the Bucs.

Of course, money talks and Tampa Bay has a ton of it. They could certainly write Brady a big check, but he’s already got a ton of cash.

He wants to win, and there are simply better options on the table.